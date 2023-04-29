Brantley native wins 100th career game as Troy Trojan

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Leanna Johnson reached another milestone Friday evening when the Troy senior became just the 105th player in NCAA DI history to reach the 100-win mark.

The Brantley High graduate pitched her 34th career shutout in Troy’s 3-0 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday at the Troy Softball Complex.

Johnson (23-6) struck out nine over her seven scoreless frames and scattered four hits and four walks. Johnson set the Troy record for wins and passed the 1,000-strikeout mark for her career earlier this season.

