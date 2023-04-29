Auburn’s Bigsby and Hill, 5 Tide players taken on night 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVY) - Two of Auburn’s brightest stars now know where they will begin their professional careers, as outside linebacker Derick Hall and running back Tank Bigsby were selected on night 2 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Hall, who recorded 86 total tackles and 12.5 sacks in his 3 seasons at Auburn and also earned second-team (2021) and first-team (2022) All-SEC honors, was selected in the 2nd round with the 37th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

Bigsby, who rose to fame with the Tigers in 2020 as a freshman starter who recorded 834 yards that season and 6.0 yards per carry, along with being a 2020 second-team All-SEC selection and 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year, was taken in the 3rd round with pick 88 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, 4 Alabama stars also went off the board on night 2.

Safeties Brian Branch and Jordan Battle exited the board, with Branch going in Round 2, 45th overall to the Detroit Lions and Battle in Round 3, 95th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Offensive tackle Tyler Steen came off the board at the start of the 3rd with the 65th overall pick, and will head to the Philadelphia Eagles to help with protecting former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Defensive tackle Byron Young will head to the Las Vegas, as he was selected in the 3rd with pick number 70 by the Raiders.

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu also found out his professional destination, as he was taken with the next-to-last pick on night 2 (3rd Round, pick 101) by the San Francisco 49ers.

Outside of the two powerhouse Alabama schools, a player with former state ties and a native also went on night 2.

Former Alabama A&M wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, who spent his 2020-2022 seasons with Houston, was selected in Round 3, pick 69 by the Houston Texans, while Tuscaloosa native and Western Kentucky defensive tackle Brodric Martin was taken with pick 96 by the Detroit Lions. Martin played his high school ball at Northridge High School, and also spent two collegiate seasons at North Alabama.

