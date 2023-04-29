Annual superhero 5K race raises funds to prevent child abuse

The Exchange center calls for a community of superheros for children
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Exchange center for Child Abuse Prevention hosted the annual superhero 5K Race/walk.

Both adults and children dressed up as their favorite superhero’s to run in the race. All proceeds go toward the services that the Exchange cente rprovides.

The center provides families with therapy, new parent support and prevention education. These services in turn help prevent child abuse.

The Exchange center has a full list of services and ways to help the cause on their website.

