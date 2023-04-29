Alabama lawmakers pass bill to ban smoking, vaping inside a car with children

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that bans smoking or vaping inside a car with children 14 and...
Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that bans smoking or vaping inside a car with children 14 and younger.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Legislature passed a bill this week that bans smoking or vaping in a car with children 14 years old and younger.

House Bill 3 was created by Birmingham Representative Rolanda Hollis. She says she’s pushed for this for six years now.

The bill makes it illegal to smoke or vape inside a car with the windows up or down, whether it’s on or off. A violation of this can result in a $100 fine.

Hollis says it’s our job as adults to protect our most vulnerable.

“We’re going to save these kids from having bad allergies, having respiratory issues and everything that goes along with second-hand smoke,” said Rep. Hollis. “Even saving them from, as they go along in life, from getting cancer.”

The bill is now waiting on the governor’s signature to make it law.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders
Jermain Tyrone Holmes Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Postal delivery worker robbed at gunpoint, arrest made
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Mothers describe anguish after their daughters’ murders
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church scores huge victory in Methodist dispute

Latest News

Wiregrass Medical Center has served the people of Geneva County and surrounding areas since...
Wiregrass Medical Center staff reflect on those who came before them, following in their parents’ footsteps
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army grounds aviators for training after fatal crashes
Everyone has a special talent, some can paint and some can dance. For one local high schooler,...
Geneva's Crews Wright works toward country music stardom
Miss Geneva 2023 Rebecca Brown joins News4 at 6:30 from Hometown Tour in Geneva to talk about...
News4 Hometown Tour | Miss Geneva 2023 works to inspire young girls with platform