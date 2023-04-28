Vote for Teacher of the Year

News4 Teacher of the Year
News4 Teacher of the Year(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, News4 and All In Credit Union have been spotlighting teachers who make a difference in their school and their community.

We’ve received nominations chosen seven outstanding teachers throughout the year.

Now it’s time for one of those seven to be named Teacher of the Year. The Teacher of the Year will win a $1000 prize.

Voting is open now and will close on May 19, 2023. We will announce the winner on May 26.

