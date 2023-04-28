Two rivers merge at Fowler Park

It has been a staple to Geneva for decades, but just recently received its name.
By WTVY Staff and Sydney Brooks
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park brings people from across the Wiregrass and surrounding states to Geneva.

It’s home to the state’s largest tree, two connecting rivers and many of Geneva’s city events.

“Geneva is one of the greatest tourist spots in this area, Fowler Park, and we have camping sites outside the park and inside the park with electrical hookups,” says Jerry Elmore a Geneva historian about the nature attractions Geneva provides.

Elmore also says that the park has showers, restrooms, and playgrounds for children since they have tourists that come from all over.

Samuela Thompson, resident of over 30 years boasts, “almost every time I’m down there, I’m meeting somebody new, like somebody from Enterprise or whatever, and they’re just like, ‘wow, I really like the feel of this.’ It’s just a lot of fun.”

While many come out for a nice walk or a shady tree, the majority of visitors find their way into the water.

The Pea River ends at the junction but the Choctawhatchee leads all the way south into the Gulf of Mexico.

Some make the trip to Florida while others hang out on the sand bars at the park.

“It’s just our little own beach but it’s more also where we can kind of have our kids in a more shallow area and a more confined area to where it feels a little bit safer,” says Thompson.

Regardless of reasoning for coming, Robert Fowler Park always resonates with others. It makes them want to come back again and again.

Thompson reflects on the impact of the park on the community.

“It’s just one of those things that everybody, even if they’ve moved out of town, kind of come back for and you may see people that you normally wouldn’t see all year. When there’s events down there at the park, it just tends to bring more people in.”

Samuela Thompson, resident of Geneva

The park is open daily starting at 5 A.M.

There is no cost for admission.

