Teen in medically induced coma almost 2 weeks after Dadeville mass shooting

Cara Johns was injured in the Dadeville mass shooting on April 15, 2023. She is now in a...
Cara Johns was injured in the Dadeville mass shooting on April 15, 2023. She is now in a medically induced coma.(Source: Justin Johns)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the 32 people injured in the Dadeville mass shooting on April 15 is in a medically induced coma. Now her family is speaking out.

Justin Johns described his daughter Cara Johns as a “very sweet girl.” She is only 16 years old, but her father said she is mature and responsible, holding two jobs while into cheerleading, gymnastics and swimming.

“I don’t understand why this happened. I’m saying it’s bad because it was senseless,” he said.

Johns said his daughter she was shot in the chest, stomach and head. She is fighting for her life in the coma with severe brain swelling.

“They were so unsure about the head wounds that she had that I don’t really think they thought she was really going to make it,” he said. “Her numbers are just too high right now, but they have started in the right direction coming down, but they’re just not where we need them to be to where she can start weaning herself off the ventilator.”

He said it has been difficult to see his daughter like that, but he has found hope and strength in what she wrote in her prayer journal.

“She says pray continuously and rejoice always,” said Johns. “Prayer continuously is what I focus on because I know that’s what’s got her to this point. She wrote that down the day before this happened.”

Cara Johns’ dad said he is so thankful for the outpouring of support that has come in for his daughter and their family. With a long road to recovery ahead, he is asking for prayers for his daughter. He said he truly believes that is the reason she has come this far.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family pay for all the medical expenses.

Four people were killed in the shooting. Six suspects have been arrested.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Mothers describe anguish after their daughters’ murders
Jermain Tyrone Holmes Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Postal delivery worker robbed at gunpoint, arrest made
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced grants totaling nearly $1.8 million to improve outdoor recreational...
Gov. Ivey announces nearly $1.8 million to improve Alabama parks
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Athens family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
Nancy Galvagni, CEO of the Kentucky Hospital Association said the nationwide nursing shortage...
A newly signed law requires hospitals to allow visitors
This week, the Houston County Commission signed a proclamation recognizing the week of May 8-11...
Small Business Week proclamation