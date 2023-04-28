Suspected Peanut Festival parade shooter indicted

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Records reveal a Houston County grand jury indicted suspected National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Nasir Lawton this week.

Police had charged him with one count of Murder and one count of Assault First Degree.

Officers accused him of killing 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding another man as the parade concluded on November 12.

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.

Lawton, who is 19, surrendered a few hours later, accompanied by his attorney, Adam E. Parker, who claims the shootings were in self-defense.

In response to the violence, law enforcement beefed up security at the fairgrounds, but no additional incidents occurred.

Lawton’s bond is $1.5 million.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.