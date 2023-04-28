Suspected Peanut Festival parade shooter indicted

By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Records reveal a Houston County grand jury indicted suspected National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Nasir Lawton this week.

Police had charged him with one count of Murder and one count of Assault First Degree.

Officers accused him of killing 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding another man as the parade concluded on November 12.

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.

Lawton, who is 19, surrendered a few hours later, accompanied by his attorney, Adam E. Parker, who claims the shootings were in self-defense.

In response to the violence, law enforcement beefed up security at the fairgrounds, but no additional incidents occurred.

Lawton’s bond is $1.5 million.

