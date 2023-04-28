Rain Returns This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are on the way for the weekend. The first arrives Saturday afternoon, with the second by later Saturday evening and into the overnight. A few showers may linger as late as 9:00 am or so Sunday, before sunshine returns. There will be a lower-end threat for some severe weather Saturday, so stay weather-aware.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low near 60°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Some sun early, then scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 80°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 58°.  Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Any rain ends early, then sunny. Low: 58° High: 76° 20%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 84° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-6 feet.

