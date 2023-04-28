Quiet and warm today

SYNOPSIS - A quiet start to this Friday morning, temperatures are in the 60s with highs today topping out in the middle 80s. Partly cloudy skies today with clearing overnight tonight. Tomorrow we will watch for our next chance of storms. Right now models are showing the first line moving in later in the afernoon on Saturday timing from 4pm-7pm but there is a possibility that we don’t see any rain from this system. Another broken line of showers and storms looks to move in during the overnight hours if we don’t see any rain for the first line we will have to watch this one for the chance of some stronger storms. The rest of Sunday looks dry and sunshine returns Monday with dry conditions for most of next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, afternoon storms. High near 80°. Winds S 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered storms early. Low: 63° High: 76° 40%

MON: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

