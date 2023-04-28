News4 “Hometown Tour” kicks off in Geneva

The News4 team is hitting the road for the second year in a row!(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team is headed to Geneva Friday as part of our second “Hometown Tour.”

Newscasts, starting with Live at Lunch, will be live in Downtown Geneva.

Stop by and meet the team and get some free News4 gear.

We look forward to highlighting what makes Geneva special.

The tour continues on May 6 in Enterprise.

