News4 Hometown Tour: History of Geneva, AL

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva, Alabama has been a key supply route and avenue of commerce for many years.

It was once a part of Mississippi territory and was officially formed in 1820.

At that time, a trading post was established at the junction of the Pea and Choctawhatchee rivers by brothers Walter and Henry Yonge. The city was named by Henry’s wife after her hometown of Geneva, New York.

40 years later, in 1860, the Union raided the Confederate steamboat “Bloomer” and the river junction.

The next year, the “Lincoln Flood” washed away the city and Geneva moved to its current location. The levee was built in 1929 following the “Hoover Flood.”

Festival on the Rivers has been going on for 46 years now, bringing entertainers and families to the city of Geneva.

In September of 1987, 12 years after the start of the festival, plans were being made for the annual event when the City Council decided they wanted to add more too it.

That’s when they brought a long a few big name entertained and a ticket price was made. City officials planned to use profit from the festival back into the community.

Plans were also made to help the city pay for maintenance on the beloved Robert Fowler Memorial Park.

