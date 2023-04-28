McCraney attorneys allege possible juror misconduct

Jurors convicted Coley McCraney on Wednesday for the 1999 murders of teens JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, who lived in Dothan, then gave him a life sentence with no chance for parole.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Attorneys allege possible juror misconduct during Coley McCraney’s murder trial that ended on Thursday.

“We believe there were some jurors that may or may not have been posting on social media during deliberations and maybe during the trial,” David Harrison told reporters.

He and counsel Andrew Scarborough said they are investigating further and will include the allegations in their motion for a new trial.

Jurors convicted McCraney on Wednesday for the 1999 murders of teens JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, then gave him a life sentence with no chance for parole.

“In a case like this where there have been 20 years of rumors what we are willing to (say) is that we’ve seen enough (evidence) to warrant our investigation into it,” Scarborough told reporters.

They provided no additional information including the content of posts.

Juror instructions published by the Alabama Judicial System state:

“(Jurors should) not use any device, including cell phones and computers of any type, to call, email, text, tweet, post, blog, chat, photograph, video or record or use any social media, including Facebook, Myspace, LinkedIn, and YouTube to contact others or to comment or provide information in any way about the case.”

Marshall and Scarborough plan to file for a new trial in a few weeks, and if the judge denies that motion, they will take the case to state appeals courts.

