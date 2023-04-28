March 2023 Teacher of the Month Jennifer Packard

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties. News 4 and All In Credit Union want to highlight their dedication to ensuring their students succeed.

Mornings start off with a little song and dance in Jennifer Packard’s first grade class at Windham Elementary School.

Although this is only her second year teaching younger children, she says she loves their excitement.

“They just bring such a love and excitement to learn, they want to do well,” says Packard, “they are all in for the crazy things I come up with, so I just love that about them. I love their zest and their desire to learn.”

Packard keeps the kids active and tries to incorporate unique ways to make harder subjects fun.

“There’s a lot of movement, there’s a lot of songs, a lot of partner work,” explains Packard, “there’s a lot of excitement and talking just to get the kids up and hands on and make them love learning.”For Packard, being recognized as Teacher of the Month means the world.”It means everything to me. You know, teachers go into it because they love kids, we don’t go into it for anything else,” she says, “there is so much work we put in behind the screens that no one gets to see so it’s just nice to be recognized and noticed for all our hard work.”

Vote for Teacher of the Year

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.