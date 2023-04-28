March 2023 Teacher of the Month Jennifer Packard

Windham Elementary School first grade teacher Jennifer Packard is March’s Teacher of the Month.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties. News 4 and All In Credit Union want to highlight their dedication to ensuring their students succeed.

Mornings start off with a little song and dance in Jennifer Packard’s first grade class at Windham Elementary School.

Although this is only her second year teaching younger children, she says she loves their excitement.

“They just bring such a love and excitement to learn, they want to do well,” says Packard, “they are all in for the crazy things I come up with, so I just love that about them. I love their zest and their desire to learn.”

Packard keeps the kids active and tries to incorporate unique ways to make harder subjects fun.

“There’s a lot of movement, there’s a lot of songs, a lot of partner work,” explains Packard, “there’s a lot of excitement and talking just to get the kids up and hands on and make them love learning.”For Packard, being recognized as Teacher of the Month means the world.”It means everything to me. You know, teachers go into it because they love kids, we don’t go into it for anything else,” she says, “there is so much work we put in behind the screens that no one gets to see so it’s just nice to be recognized and noticed for all our hard work.”

Vote for Teacher of the Year

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders
Jermain Tyrone Holmes Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Postal delivery worker robbed at gunpoint, arrest made
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Mothers describe anguish after their daughters’ murders
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer

Latest News

Wiregrass Medical Center has served the people of Geneva County and surrounding areas since...
Wiregrass Medical Center staff reflect on those who came before them, following in their parents’ footsteps
Festival organizer Wynnton Melton joins News 4 at 5 live from Hometown Tour in Geneva to talk...
News4 Hometown Tour | City of Geneva kicking off 47th annual Festival on the Rivers
News4 Hometown Tour - Geneva
News4 Hometown Tour: History of Geneva, AL
News4's 4Warn Weather Team does its best to keep you aware of changing conditions, but at...
News4 Hometown Tour | Geneva High weatherman shares passion for forecasting
It has been a staple to Geneva for decades, but just recently received its name.
News4 Hometown Tour | Two rivers merge at Fowler Park