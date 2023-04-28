Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders
Jermain Tyrone Holmes Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Postal delivery worker robbed at gunpoint, arrest made
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Mothers describe anguish after their daughters’ murders
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church scores huge victory in Methodist dispute

Latest News

Wiregrass Medical Center has served the people of Geneva County and surrounding areas since...
Wiregrass Medical Center staff reflect on those who came before them, following in their parents’ footsteps
Miss Geneva 2023 Rebecca Brown joins News4 at 6:30 from Hometown Tour in Geneva to talk about...
News4 Hometown Tour | Miss Geneva 2023 works to inspire young girls with platform
Just like Geneva's slogan "Two Rivers, One Heart," so goes the Panthers baseball and softball...
News4 Hometown Tour | Panthers look for continued success
Saturday morning, more than 100 people are going to be fiddling for worms.
News4 Hometown Tour | Geneva worm fiddlers
Galloway is a teacher by trade, but only a year in the making.
April 2023 Teacher of the Month: New Brockton’s Molly Galloway