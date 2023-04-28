Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023
(CNN) - Former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

A family spokesperson says Springer died not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Springer’s tabloid talk show was famous for outrageous arguments and physical fights between guests that included thrown chairs.

It featured segments with titles such as “trick or cheaters” and “confront this dominatrix.”

Springer was known as the “grandfather of trash TV.”

He himself said that description was probably accurate and admitted his show had no redeeming social value other than escapism.

“The Jerry Springer Show” came to an end in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and more than 25 years on the air.

