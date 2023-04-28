Geneva’s Crews Wright works toward country music stardom

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Everyone has a special talent. Some can paint, some can dance, but for one Geneva High School freshman phenom, he’s pushing himself to country music stardom.

15-year-old Crews Wright is a self-taught guitar player with a voice well beyond his age, and it is clear he is destined for the big stage.

“I started off in church singing, and I’ve been dong that since I was a little fella,” said Wright. “Everybody was saying ‘You need to go sing you some Randy Travis or something,’ and I was like ‘You know what, that’s really something I’d like to do.’”

With his low-toned Southern drawl and powerful vocals, Wright has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest names in Country Music.

“Some of the people I am compared to the most, one of them is Josh Turner,” explained Wright. “Every time I turn around, ‘Man you sound like Josh Turner.’ I’d say Josh Turner, Randy Travis, depending on what songs I’m singing, I hear a little George in my voice.

“Jones and Straight. Strait is the King of Country Music, so it doesn’t get better than that.”

“Those that hear him will think he wouldn’t be any less than 30 years old with that voice,” said Calvin Gann, president of Paradigm Music Group. “I call it a one-in-a-million voice. Again, to be that young and have that kind of voice is really, really rare.”

Wright put out his first single this February titled “Phone in Heaven,” a powerful country gospel about talking to your mother in heaven one last time. It is available on all streaming platforms. He also released a music video with the song with the help of a production team.

This video eclipsed 12,000 views on YouTube in just two months.

Though the first single is out, Wright says the balance between music and school has been a challenging one.

“It’s like I told my principal, it is hard being a singer and a student, because when I am not in school, I am constantly doing this,” said Wright. “This isn’t just a weekend kind of deal, I always have a guitar in my hands.”

Now, Wright is focused on writing his own music and working on a studio album.

With hard work and dedication, the next big name in country could come from right here in Geneva.

“This is probably what I will try to do as long as it’ll last, and hopefully that’s as long as I live,” said Wright. “We’re going to find out, go at it full speed, and we’re going to try our best.”

“We just have to stay focused,” explained Gann. “If he is willing to do that, I think the sky will be the limit for Crews, and he will be a household name.”

Wright hopes to have his first studio album out in the next six months. He will also be performing at Festival on the Rivers in Geneva on Sunday, April 30.

