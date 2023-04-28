Geneva home to oldest tree in Alabama

The tree stands at 70 feet tall and around 100 feet wide.
The tree stands at 70 feet tall and around 100 feet wide.
By WTVY Staff and Sydney Brooks
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - One incredible attraction for the City of Geneva is nestled in the heart of the Robert Fowler Park.

It may seem like any ordinary tree but the Oak is both the oldest and tallest tree in the State of Alabama.

The tree is known as the “Constitution Oak” and is believed to be more than 300 years old.

The Geneva landmark stands now at about 70 feet tall and 100 feet wide.

The tree was a common meeting place when the City of Geneva was first settled.

