Geneva High weatherman shares passion for forecasting

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Here at News4, the 4Warn Weather Team does its best to keep you aware of the changing conditions.

At Geneva High School, their own weatherman is doing the same.

Kawliga Kazee is a 10th grader at the school who grew his love for weather after watching the news.

“It was important to me,” said Kawliga. “I kept watching the weather. Every morning, every afternoon, at night.”

Every day in English class, Kawliga gives the weather report using News4′s sources. He lets his classmates know what to expect for the day and if they can carry out their weekend plans without a hitch.

It started at the beginning of the year when Kawliga pitched the idea to his teacher.

“I told her the first day, ‘Can we look at it?,’” explained Kawliga. “She said, ‘Yeah!,” and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

Kawliga hopes to have a career in meteorology, and career coach Nikki Dyess says what he does now is helping him for his future.

“It’s awesome anytime we see a student who has a passion about something,” said Hyess. “So, for Kawliga, it is the weather, and I love that our teachers here at Geneva High School recognize that and then give our students opportunities to share that, to explore that, and that gives them a great chance to practice those career skills and develop those for the future.”

The 10th grader is a big fan of the 4Warn Weather Team. 4Warn Meteorologist Amber Kulick met Kawliga during a visit to Geneva High, and she said it is something she will never forget.

Pictured left: Kawliga with 4Warn Meteorologist Amber Kulick during a visit to Geneva High School in October 2022. Pictured right: Kawliga with News4 reporter Jacklynn Lambert (WTVY)

“I went in and got to give a little report to his class and talk about weather, and he was actually answering questions before I could even ask them,” said Kulick. “So, I was like, ‘Okay this kid is very bright, very smart, he has a bright future ahead of him, and hopefully one day he’s going to end up taking my job.”

Kulick says seeing Kawliga’s interest in weather makes it a full circle moment for her.

“It’s very special for me, it was a very special moment because I got started young wanting to do this as a career,” explained Kulick. “So to see someone else in those shoes, and now that I am in a position to help as much as I can if that’s something that he wants to purse in life, so it was a very special moment for me.”

