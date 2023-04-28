Geneva Chamber of Commerce working through changes

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva City Chamber of Commerce has seen many changes lately.

The changes start with personnel. They recently welcomed six new members to the ten person chamber.

One of the four retained members, Carl Corey, has been promoted to the President of the new chamber.

Corey says the biggest plan the chamber is currently working on is the city wide website for the chamber and residents.

News4 got to sit down with the new president and discuss the website plans moving forward.

According to Corey, chamber members will be able to post things on a “one-stop” community calendar.

“People will be able to RSVP for events from there and pay for events from there. Also a huge member directory and professional looking website will help us reach our members and reach the community.”

Corey did not say a date for when residents can expect the website but did say that they have already decided on the software for it.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.