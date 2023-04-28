Drier End To The Week

SYNOPSIS – Drier weather is building in for the end of the week, but rain chances return over the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from later Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll see cooler air to start next week, especially at night.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Early clouds, then mostly sunny. High near 85°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low near 60°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 82° 50%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then some sun. Low: 63° High: 76° 40%

MON: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 82° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

