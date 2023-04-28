Young, Anderson both go in top 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVY) - Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has joined his Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young off the draft board, as he has been selected #3 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

The Texans a pick prior at #2 selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and traded with the Cardinals back up to the #3 spot to also acquire the Alabama defensive star.

Anderson is coming off a great 3 year career that saw him play in 41 games, recording 204 tackles (115 solo, 90 assist) with nearly 59 of those being for a loss and 35 of those being sacks.

Accolades for Anderson, alongside being a 2020 national champion, include being a two time Nagurski Trophy winner in 2021 and 2022, two time SEC Defensive Player of the Year in the same years, two time 1st team All-SEC, and two time Unanimous All-American.

Anderson also had the honor of being the 2022 Lombardi Award winner, 2022 Bednarik Award winner, 2022 Lott Trophy winner, 2nd team All-SEC in 2020, and 2021 Cotton Bowl MVP, along with finishing fifth in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVY) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the first to exit the draft board in the 2023 NFL Draft, as he will head to the Carolina Panthers after being selected as the first overall pick.

Young was a highly regarded star for the Crimson Tide. Joining the team in 2020 and starting in 2021 and 2022, Bryce led Alabama on the field for 27 games in his career and finished with a 23-4 record in the crimson and white.

Some of the accolades for Young in his career, which saw him throw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns, include winning a ring with Alabama in the 2020 season as a backup, being the first quarterback Heisman Trophy winner in program history, and 2021 winner of the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and Manning Award. He was also selected as 2021 Player of the Year by AP and Sporting News, and was a Consensus All-American and 1st team All-SEC along with SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Conference Championship Game MVP.

In 2022, Young was named Sugar Bowl MVP, and was 2nd team All-SEC.

This story will be updated during NFL Draft night 1 for picks from state teams.

