Athens family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice

Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Athens family victim of AI voice scam(WAFF)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Artificial Intelligence voice scams are spreading across the country and they have made their way to north Alabama.

In these scams, experts say AI replicates the voice of your loved ones with the intention to steal your money. For a family here in the Valley, this nightmare scam was a reality.

The scam can start with a phone call and when you pick up the call it seems as though it is from a loved one. Except when you answer, you hear them screaming and crying about a tragic accident and they may ask for money for their emergency situation.

For one family in Athens, the scenario sounds oddly familiar. Natalie Tease was at home watching a YouTube video, when all of a sudden a voice, that sounds exactly like her daughter Olivia, came through the speakers screaming that her husband is dead. Natalie said the voice’s words made her heart drop.

“I picked up the phone to listen to it and it was Olivia’s voice screaming hysterically, ‘Mom help me, help me. Will’s dead. Help me.’,” she said.

Natalie immediately ended the AI conversation and called Olivia’s actual number. Natalie and her husband were terrified, as they both believed that this was their real daughter.

Natalie said the AI conversation was over before the scammers could ask for money but she says she knows what she would have done if the conversation took that turn.

“I probably would have done anything they asked for at that moment,” Natalie said.

Cyber security expert Marcus Sachs said these AI scams are rapidly spreading across the county. He says the criminals choose a victim, gather information, like the audio of a loved one’s voice and public information of a tragic event, craft the AI persona, and strike.

Sachs suggests asking to call back if you think a call like this is a scam. If the caller urges you to not hang up, it could be a scam.

As for Olivia, she said the progression of AI in modern society is no longer something she’s a supporter of.

“Initially when this stuff started coming out it was interesting, but then for it to be warped into this evil stuff that’s going on, it’s just tragic,” Olivia said.

Olivia and her family now plan to develop a safe word to be sure it’s their loved one on the other end of the line.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Mothers describe anguish after their daughters’ murders
Jermain Tyrone Holmes Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Postal delivery worker robbed at gunpoint, arrest made
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer

Latest News

Is now the time to trade in your used car?
Experts say now is the best time to trade-in your used car
Officials Remind Parents to Park, Look, Lock
Kelly Blue Book: Buying, selling, car upkeep during COVID-19 pandemic
Experts say don’t leave your car idling in the driveway
Each police car has a heat sensor.
How the heat affects your car