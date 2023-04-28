April 2023 Teacher of the Month: New Brockton’s Molly Galloway

Galloway is a teacher by trade, but only a year in the making.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Molly Galloway is a teacher by trade, but only a year in the making.

“I just graduated from Troy last year, about a year ago, so this is my first year teaching,” said Galloway.

Walking by her 2nd grade classroom in New Brockton Elementary School, you’ll hear laughter and sense the joy that spreads to her students.

“My first job was working at a Boys and Girls Club, and so working with children like that really opened my eyes to realize this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

She grew up watching her mother, also a school teacher, help students grow. It was a influence Galloway says shaped her future.

“She’s always been that person in my life that I’ve looked up to, because she was just such an awesome person and she’s so giving, not only in school but in our community,” said Galloway. “Just realizing that I could also have that same role as her in this community and in this school with these students, it really inspired me to choose this as my job.”

Coming in as a new teacher, Galloway knew she’d have a lot of work ahead of her...but, she was up for the challenge.

“I really wanted to make an impact on students’ lives,” explained Galloway. “As a first-year teacher, we’re just expected to survive because, I mean, being a teacher has so much that goes along with it. So in my first year, to have someone say ‘Ms. Galloway is doing a good job,’ and to see me and to be recognized in this way really is special to me.”

Now, nearing the end of her first school year, she’s grateful for the support she’s seen from the community and the school.

“It’s just really so special, and realizing that I made that impact on a child is, I mean, it’s just the best honestly.”

Congratulations to New Brockton’s Molly Galloway, April 2023′s News4 and All In Credit Union Teacher of the Month.

