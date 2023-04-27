Showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS - We are starting the day off quiet but that will change as we head towards the afternoon hours, that’s why today is a 4Warn Weather Day for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Timing looks to be anywhere from 10am-4pm with a few rounds of storms moving through. Gusty winds will be our main threat but we will watch for pockets of rotation in the storms as well. Friday looks quiet before our next chance of storms overnight Saturday into Sunday morning this round could bring us some strong to severe storms as well so we will keep an eye on it. Sunshine returns Monday and most of next week looks nice.

TODAY - Showers and storms. High near 78°. Winds S 10-15 mph 100%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds S 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, storms late. Low: 60° High: 82° 50%

SUN: Scattered storms early. Low: 63° High: 76° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

