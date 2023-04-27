A newly signed law requires hospitals to allow visitors

By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey this morning says healthcare facilities must allow visitors even during a public health emergency.

The Harold Sachs and Anne Roberts Act originated from people who were unable to visit their family members who died in the hospital during the height of the pandemic due to a federal mandate prohibiting visitors in healthcare facilities.

“Not allowing visitation was not something we chose to do,” said Danne Howard with the Alabama Hospital Association.

Emee Baldwin lost her grandpa Harold Sachs.

“My grandfather was diagnosed with COVID and hospitalized in the fall of 2020, and I didn’t get to be there with him,” said Baldwin.

Anne Roberts is the second name on the new law, she’s the late wife of Senator Dan Roberts, R-Jefferson County.

“Fortunately, we were on the first floor. So we could look through a glass window pane and see my beloved bride about six feet away from her head. But for the rest of her time, we were unable to touch,” said Roberts.

Healthcare facilities must create policies related to infection control and personal protective equipment that allows for physical contact between a patient and a visitor.

“It will not be that onerous or difficult to make those tweaks since policies are already in place,” said Howard.

Facilities cannot require proof of vaccination from visitors. Instead, patients can appoint a designated caregiver who gets a mandated two-hour visit.

“We want visitors. It is important to the overall health care for people to be able to have and to see the support systems and their loved ones,” said Howard.

The states nursing home and hospital associations are supportive of this new law.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer
Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 6
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Mothers describe anguish after their daughters’ murders

Latest News

This week, the Houston County Commission signed a proclamation recognizing the week of May 8-11...
Small Business Week proclamation
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
Governor Ron DeSantis
Florida Senate approves bill for DeSantis to run for president without resigning