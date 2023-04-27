More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.(MGN Online)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police have reported an update on the person hit by lightning.

At 11:52 a.m. on Thursday, a 33-year-old male was hit at the City Pier. When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.

The victim was reported with serious injuries. EMS was immediately dispatched, and he was transported to Bay Medical Center for further treatment.

A person has been struck by lightning at a Panama City Beach pier.

Officials have confirmed they were struck at the Russell-Fields City Pier earlier this afternoon. We have no information on their condition at this time.

We’ll continue to update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer
Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 6
A police car.
Last of 5 murder suspects arrested in Georgia
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Mothers describe anguish after their daughters’ murders

Latest News

FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Coley McCraney was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty for the murders of JB...
McCraney defense speaks after sentencing
Coley McCraney was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty for the murders of JB...
Alabama AG, officials speak following McCraney sentencing
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders
Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins