McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - One day after convicting Coley McCraney of Capital Murder, a jury sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole. The only other option was the death penalty.

McCraney was found guilty of Capital Murder charges in the 1999 shootings of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-old Dothan high school students.

The hearing began with passionate testimony from their mothers about the impact those crimes had on their lives followed by pleas from McCraney’s friends to spare his life.

McCraney has no other criminal record and pastored a church in recent years.

He will appeal his conviction.

