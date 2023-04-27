Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner transferring to Alabama

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It didn’t take long for former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner to decide on his new home.

Buchner, who announced on Tuesday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, posted a tweet on Thursday morning that confirmed his commitment to play football for the University of Alabama.

The rising junior will be reunited in Tuscaloosa with Tommy Rees, who left Notre Dame in February to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban.

According to ESPN, Buchner flew to Alabama and visited the school on Wednesday. He reportedly had visits to other schools lined up but canceled them because Alabama put forth such a strong impression.

Last season, Buchner was named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s second game of the season against Marshall.

However, he recovered in time for Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina and was named the starter for that game after Drew Pyne, who took over as starter after Buchner’s injury, announced he was transferring to Arizona State. Buchner accounted for five touchdowns in Notre Dame’s win in the Gator Bowl and earned MVP honors.

Buchner played in Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game this past weekend, but he honestly struggled, going 8-of-18 for 44 yards and an interception while graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman accounted for three touchdowns.

After Saturday’s spring game, head coach Marcus Freeman had said there was still a quarterback battle between Hartman and Buchner, regardless of the stats. But now, that’s obviously not the case.

Buchner is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining, as he is eligible for a redshirt season after only playing in three games last season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Coaches pleased as Auburn Football continues spring practice

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By Lynden Blake
Auburn Football is in the midst of their spring practice period.

Sports

No. 2 Auburn falls to Miami

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Second-seeded Auburn is returning home without advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Sports

Miami beats Auburn 79-61

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
Miami beats Auburn 79-61

Alabama

UAB falls to Houston in NCAA Tournament, finishes season with 27-8 record

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By WBRC Staff
The UAB Blazers fell to the Houston Cougars 82-68 in the NCAA Tournament, ending their season at 27-8.

College

Alabama falls to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament, ends season at 19-14

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By WBRC Staff
Alabama falls to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, ending their season.

Latest News

College

Troy to play Alabama in first found of WNIT

Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Rosie Langello and Jonathan Grass
Troy will play Alabama in the first round of the WNIT.

Troy

Beth Mullins resigns as Troy softball coach

Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT
|
By Justin McNelley
Mullins is second in Troy history with 208 career victories.

News

Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By WTVY Staff
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Troy

Trojans earn berth in postseason; will play in CBI

Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST
|
By Justin McNelley
Troy won 20 games this season for the first time under Scott Cross.

Troy

Pair of Trojans impress at Pro Day

Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST
|
By Nick Brooks
B.J. Smith and Cameron Kaye turn heads at NFL Pro Day.

College

Alabama, Auburn prepare for SEC men’s basketball tournament

Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST
|
By Rosie Langello
Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida is home to the 2022 SEC men’s basketball tournament.