Bright Athletes: Savannah Money

You have got to be pretty cool to carry the last name "Money." If you're Savannah, your whole family is cool, and the diamond runs deep in your blood.
By Briana Jones
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Ever since the age of three, Savannah Money has loved to play ball. In just a few months, Savannah will leave a mark on Ashford High School just like her parents did years ago.

Ranked third in her senior class, Savannah is known for her leadership and being a role model in her community. She’s even teaching her teammates how to tie school lessons in with their passion on the softball field.

Savannah’s hard work has earned her a scholarship to the one and only Troy University.

Her recipe for success, she says is to believe in yourself, have a lot of confidence, and to just be herself and know that she has the capability to do it and bring it out on the softball diamond with her everyday.

Savannah will have a piece of Ashford with her up in Troy, or wherever she goes. She says she couldn’t have made it this far without the support of others.

