Wiregrass Electric Cooperative donates tower to E911 team

Wiregrass E911 is receiving some much needed assistance.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass E911 is receiving a rather large donation.

The Wiregrass Electric Cooperative have a 300-foot tower at their headquarters in Hartford that is no longer in commission.

Tuesday morning, WEC had a crew come to deconstruct the tower to be donated, with the end goal to improve radio strength and coverage area for Wiregrass E911.

“They can get every call that comes in,” said Brad Kimbro with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “As you know, those extra minutes can mean the difference between life and death. I think it’ll be a win-win situation for everybody.”

“That’s going to be an asset, I think, for everybody,” commented Wiregrass E911 Board Vice Chairman David Hall. “That’s what we are looking for, because there are several dead spots, especially in the areas further from our center in Geneva.”

If the tower has not been fully deconstructed by end-of-day Tuesday, the crew will finish Wednesday.

