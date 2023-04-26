Top NFL prospects work at Raising Cane’s ahead of draft

Top NFL Draft prospects talk about being in Kansas City during a shift at Raising Cane's ahead of the first round Thursday. (KMBC)
By KMBC staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Some of the future stars of the NFL stepped away from the gridiron to help out a fast-food restaurant in Missouri.

The presumptive No. 1 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, took orders at a Raising Cane’s in Kansas City on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to see what the city has to offer,” Young said of the host city for this year’s draft. “I’ve never been here before, and I’m excited to try some barbecue.”

Other top prospects, including Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, picked up shifts at the restaurant as well.

“”I like it here at the city,” Robinson said. “It’s a really chill city, and I think the people here are great. So, it’s a good time here.”

The projected first-round picks worked the drive-thru and front counter while they signed autographs and talked with football fans.

The night was a part of a Raising Cane’s promotion for its One Love craveable chicken finger meals. The NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday.

Three of the top NFL prospects worked at a Raising Cane's in Kansas City ahead of Thursday's draft. (KMBC)

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 6
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Attorneys spar over McCraney evidence
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church scores huge victory in Methodist dispute
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident

Latest News

Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother,...
Woman accused of killing 92-year-old mother with lethal dose of morphine
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US to dock nuclear subs in South Korea for 1st time in 40 years
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Judge raps Trump for ‘inappropriate’ post on rape suit trial
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming meeting of bishops for 1st time