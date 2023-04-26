Stormy Thursday Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and thunderstorms looks likely for the midday and afternoon period Thursday, with heavy rain, gusty winds and the chance for some pockets of hail and an isolated tornado. Thus, we’ve declared Thursday a 4Warn Weather Day, so stay weather-aware. We’ll see a break, overall, on Friday, before rain chances increase again for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 78°. Winds SE/SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 66°. Winds S-SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, stray showers. Low: 66° High: 83° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny, PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 82° 50%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 76° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

