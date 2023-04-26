Scattered showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS - Starting the morning off in the 60s across the area, this afternoon we will see the chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms some could be on the strong side with some gusty winds and small hail. Tomorrow will start off quiet but by the afternoon hours we will watch for a line of showers and storms to move through with another chance of some stronger storms, gusty winds, large hail, and a isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Friday looks overall quiet before another round of showers and storms over the weekend timing right now looks to be overnight Saturday into the day on Sunday. Monday the sun will return again and we look to stay dry most of the week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High near 83°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Scattered storms. High near 80°. Winds E 5-10 mph 80%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 66° High: 83° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Scattered storms. Low: 61° High: 76° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

