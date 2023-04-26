Scattered showers and storms today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Starting the morning off in the 60s across the area, this afternoon we will see the chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms some could be on the strong side with some gusty winds and small hail. Tomorrow will start off quiet but by the afternoon hours we will watch for a line of showers and storms to move through with another chance of some stronger storms, gusty winds, large hail, and a isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Friday looks overall quiet before another round of showers and storms over the weekend timing right now looks to be overnight Saturday into the day on Sunday. Monday the sun will return again and we look to stay dry most of the week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High near 83°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Scattered storms. High near 80°. Winds E 5-10 mph 80%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 66° High: 83° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Scattered storms. Low: 61° High: 76° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 5
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Attorneys spar over McCraney evidence
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church scores huge victory in Methodist dispute
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, April 25, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Moisture Increases, Rain Follows
Zach Hatcher
4WARN: Sunshine For Tuesday, But Tracking Next Rain Chances
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Tuesday, April 25, 2023