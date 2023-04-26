New Little Free Library in Enterprise is an effort to promote literacy

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A free library is now available to the people of Enterprise thanks to an effort by Enterprise State Community College to promote literacy.

The free Little Free Library at the Conner Gallery features 2,200 books and games for the public to enjoy.

The newly designed library space will also be used for things like book readings, author signings, and book club meetings.

Those looking to visit the library can find it in Talmadge Hall on the campus of Enterprise State Community College.

Anyone wishing to donate to the library can visit the Free Little Library Facebook page for instructions.

