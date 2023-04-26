Last of 5 murder suspects arrested in Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In July of 2022, the Dothan Police Department along with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department conducted a joint investigation into the disappearance of two individuals from Dothan.

Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell were reported missing by family members.

During the joint investigation, it was learned the two individuals were shot and killed; one in Dothan, and one in Holmes County, Florida.

Both bodies were then buried in Holmes County.

A total of five suspects were identified as being involved in this incident. Four of those suspects were arrested during the days surrounding the investigation.

The fifth suspect, MacAuthur Mike Hawkins, has been on the run since then attempting to evade capture.

On Wednesday morning, April 26, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force from Atlanta took MacAuthur Mike Hawkins into custody near a residence he was living at in Decatur, Georgia without incident.

Hawkins was using a false identity living with an individual portraying to be someone he was not.

Hawkins will be held in Georgia until extradition to the Houston County Jail can be arranged.

Once he arrives at the Houston County Jail, he will be formally charged with one count of Capital Murder, one count of Kidnapping First Degree, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

He will have no bond.

