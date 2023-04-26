Houston Academy boys and girls soccer win on Senior Night

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Senior Night for the Houston Academy Raiders as the top ranked girls team took on Northside Methodist. It was a win and you’re in game for the Knights.

The Raiders with a 2-0 lead and looked to pad it, Cora Faison had other plans though as she came up to block the kick and she worked Tuesday night with several saves.

In the second half, the Knights looked to tie the game at two. Ali Scott with a beautiful ball, but the header couldn’t find the back of the goal. Still a one-point game.

Final minutes of the match, Northside really pushed to score. Presley Kinney got the shot off, but Maggie Renshaw got the fingertips on it and off the post and out. A phenomenal save to keep the lead.

Raiders held onto this one by a final of 2-1.

The boys followed suit.

Houston Academy looked to coast into the playoffs.

Northside’s goalie David Peters was busy with shots on goal from the Raiders.

Charles Knowles had a beautiful ball but an even prettier save from Peters.

Raiders didn’t quit. Lucius Renshaw with a great ball to Andrew Gil as he hit him in stride, and he was off to the races. Gil poked it passed the goalie and the Raiders took a 1-0 lead early and the team wouldn’t let up.

The Raiders kept getting shots off, but Peters was a wall for a good bit of the first. He saved shot after shot after shot.

Raiders would go onto win 3-0. They are now gearing up for playoffs next week at home.

