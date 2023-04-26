Gov. Kemp signs gang prevention and public safety legislation

Governor Brian Kemp signed SB 44 and other legislation regarding public safety and narrowing...
Governor Brian Kemp signed SB 44 and other legislation regarding public safety and narrowing down the actions of criminals throughout the state.(Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Kemp signed SB44 and other legislations regarding public safety and narrowing down the actions of criminals throughout the state.

SB44 seeks to increase the severity of the penalties for taking part in criminal gang operations, particularly the recruitment of minors. In order to decide whether a bond should be issued to release an offender on their own bail, judges are also given the authority to review an offender’s criminal history.

The objective of Kemp signing SB44 was to prevent children from being pulled into a life of violence.

“I’m proud to sign SB 44 into law today and send a clear message to gangs in our state: come after our children, and we will come after you,” Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp also signed the following bills enforcing the justice system regarding illegal acts pertaining to the safety of the community: HB 139, HB 227, HB 268, HB 373, SB 60, SB 155 SB 215.

“This bill will help us stop the spread of gangs, hold offenders accountable, and keep our communities safe,” Kemp said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 6
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Attorneys spar over McCraney evidence
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church scores huge victory in Methodist dispute
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
protect yourself from fraud
With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world
A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Talking Cotton Hall's upcoming production 'Miss Moonlight BBQ Pageant'
Talking Cotton Hall's upcoming production 'Miss Moonlight BBQ Pageant'
Russ Goodman speaks on National Crime Victim Rights Week
Russ Goodman speaks on National Crime Victim Rights Week