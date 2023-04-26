On the dotted line: Fripp signs with Bison

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A big day for Providence Christian’s Luke Fripp.

The Eagles soccer player signed on the dotted line on Tuesday to play with the Southern Union Bison.

Over his career as an Eagle, Fripp scored or assisted on 171 goals for Providence Christian.

Now Luke will have a few friends that are also heading up to play for the Bison from around the Wiregrass, with the Southern Union soccer program making its debut in Fall 2023.

Fripp is looking to make an immediate impact and play wherever he is needed for the first year program in a very fresh sport for the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC).

“Being a part of the history is just something that is only happening once,” said Fripp. “It’s kind of crazy to think I’m going to be apart of it. It’s just really cool to set the bar, set the standard, and you know everyone needs to compete at that standard that we set.”

Luke has chosen to wear number 7 for the Bison in honor of his late grandfather Steven, who picked the number shortly after Luke committed to play for Southern Union.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.