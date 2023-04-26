4Warn Weather Day issued for April 27

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather Team is declaring Thursday, April 27 a 4Warn Weather Day.

Message from Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“An afternoon/early evening round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep in from the west, bringing us the chance for severe weather.

The primary threat is gusty winds, with a lower threat of an isolated tornado. We’re outlined under a Slight Risk from the SPC.

The primary window looks to be roughly 1-6 P.M.”

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather app to stay up to date.

