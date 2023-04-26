4Warn Weather Day issued for April 27

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather Team is declaring Thursday, April 27 a 4Warn Weather Day.

Message from Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“An afternoon/early evening round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep in from the west, bringing us the chance for severe weather.

The primary threat is gusty winds, with a lower threat of an isolated tornado. We’re outlined under a Slight Risk from the SPC.

The primary window looks to be roughly 1-6 P.M.”

