Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
McCraney claims he had sex with victim before murders
The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
This outcome would not settle McCraney’s murder case
Lashananda Tamarra Kee Dothan City Jail booking photo
Dothan Woman Charged with Torture, Willful Abuse of a Child

Latest News

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2 days
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 5
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96