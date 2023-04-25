Sunshine For Tuesday, But Tracking Next Rain Chances

SYNOPSIS - Another cool start this morning so you might want to grab the jacket. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs warming into the lower 80s for highs. Moisture returns by Wednesday which will increase rain chances Thursday into Friday, with scattered showers and a few strong storms possible. We stay in the lower to middle 80s Friday and Saturday, before cooling down to the middle 70s on Sunday.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, isolated PM showers. High near 83°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Few afternoon storms, partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 80° 70% mainly overnight

FRI: Few early showers/storms, then partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 83° 30% early

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of showers late. Low: 60° High: 85° 10%

SUN: Chance early showers, then mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 76° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 82° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

