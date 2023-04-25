Pet of the Week: Mighty Moose

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a special good boy named Moose.

Moose is a 3 year old Bully mix with lots of energy and loves everyone he comes in contact with, according to Melissa Gideon.

Gideon also says that he would be a great fit for anyone or any family but to be aware of small children since he is a highly energetic dog.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Moose or to meet this sweet guy in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M.

You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

