Pet of the Week: Mighty Moose

Dothan City Animal Shelter brings our new Pet of the Week. Meet Moose, a 3 year old neutered loveable bully mix ready for his furever home!
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a special good boy named Moose.

Moose is a 3 year old Bully mix with lots of energy and loves everyone he comes in contact with, according to Melissa Gideon.

Gideon also says that he would be a great fit for anyone or any family but to be aware of small children since he is a highly energetic dog.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Moose or to meet this sweet guy in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M.

You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
McCraney claims he had sex with victim before murders
The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 5
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
This outcome would not settle McCraney’s murder case

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Mighty Moose
Pet of the Week: Mighty Moose
The Dothan Moonlighters upcoming Solomon Park performance takes place Friday April 28 from 6:00...
Talking Dothan Moonlighters upcoming Solomon Park performance
Dixie Dental Patriots take on Wolves
Dixie Dental Patriots take on Wolves
Godwin (pictured) went for a different approach in choosing his song to go up against fellow...
Ashford native’s time on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ comes to an end