Moisture Increases, Rain Follows

SYNOPSIS – Moisture levels are gradually increasing, with rain chances to follow. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will form Wednesday afternoon, with even better rain chances for later Thursday into Thursday night. Sun returns as we head through Friday, lasting into Saturday, before a few showers and thunderstorms move back in for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few sprinkles. Low near 61°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 83°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 80° 70%

FRI: Early showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 76° 50%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

