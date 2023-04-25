Moisture Increases, Rain Follows

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Moisture levels are gradually increasing, with rain chances to follow. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will form Wednesday afternoon, with even better rain chances for later Thursday into Thursday night. Sun returns as we head through Friday, lasting into Saturday, before a few showers and thunderstorms move back in for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few sprinkles. Low near 61°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 83°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 80° 70%

FRI: Early showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 76° 50%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

