Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Mattel introduced a new Barbie representing a person with Down syndrome.

The chromosomal condition causes mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive facial characteristics.

For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll’s shape, clothing, accessories and packaging.

The Barbie features a shorter frame and longer torso. The doll also has a rounder face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge and slightly slanted eyes.

Mattel says the Barbie’s palms include a single line, which is a characteristic often associated with Down syndrome.

As for the doll’s clothes, she is wearing pink ankle/foot orthotics, zip sneakers, a puff-sleeved dress and a special necklace.

The doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma around physical disabilities.

The doll is listed on Mattel’s website for $10.99. It is set to hit store shelves this summer.

