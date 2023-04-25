Houston County Commission recognizes Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The proclamation from the Houston County Commission honors victims of crime and the professionals who support them.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Commision signed a proclmation marking this week as Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

This week recognizes both victims of crimes and professionals who help them.

Wiregrass Angel House is one of the groups helping victims with legal help, therapy, and funeral arrangements.

The organization is hosting a Dine and Donate at local restrauntts such as Difilippo’s in Ozark on Wedensday and Hots Deli on Thursday.

