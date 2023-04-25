Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says

FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression in people ate fried foods.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many doctors would agree fried foods are not good for your physical health, and now there’s new evidence to suggest they are bad for your mental health as well.

A study from China found eating fried foods, especially fried potatoes, increases a person’s risk for anxiety and depression.

Researchers found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression compared with people who stayed away from fried foods.

Some experts are casting doubt on the study, saying the results are preliminary. And it’s unclear if fried foods triggered mental health issues or if people with depression and anxiety turn to them for comfort.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 6
A police car.
Last of 5 murder suspects arrested in Georgia
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church scores huge victory in Methodist dispute
4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day issued for April 27

Latest News

This season, Deptford Township Little League is trying out a new rule: if you fight with the...
Little league officials implement new rule to crack down on umpire abuse
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
LIVE: South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session
Coley McCraney in the courtroom 2023
Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins
Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on
LNL: Jerry Springer dead at age of 79
LNL: Jerry Springer dead at age of 79