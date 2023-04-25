Former Rehobeth Rebel named ACCC player of the week

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Rehobeth Rebel Shellie Littlefield balled out in the circle last week.

She earned ACCC softball Player of the Week.

The Coastal Alabama-South Sun Chief was unbelievable last week.

She went 4-0 inside the circle, pitching 28 innings with an era of 1.00 to include two complete game shutouts.

Her 23 wins are tied for second in the nation in NJCAA.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.