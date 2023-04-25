Former Rehobeth Rebel named ACCC player of the week

Former Rehobeth Rebel Shellie Littlefield balled out in the circle last week and earned ACCC Softball Player of the Week honors.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Rehobeth Rebel Shellie Littlefield balled out in the circle last week.

She earned ACCC softball Player of the Week.

The Coastal Alabama-South Sun Chief was unbelievable last week.

She went 4-0 inside the circle, pitching 28 innings with an era of 1.00 to include two complete game shutouts.

Her 23 wins are tied for second in the nation in NJCAA.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
McCraney claims he had sex with victim before murders
The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident
FHP searching for car, driver that killed Headland man
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

Latest News

Former Rehobeth Rebel Shellie Littlefield balled out in the circle last week and earned ACCC...
ACCC Softball Player of the Week - Shellie Littlefield
Rehobeth came to Ashford and spoiled senior night, as they got the 7-4 win.
Ashford, Rehobeth face off ahead of area tournaments
The Patriots are having another phenomenal season, and showed that Monday against the Dothan...
Dixie Dental Patriots take on Dothan Wolves softball
Rehobeth came to Ashford and spoiled senior night, as they got the 7-4 win.
Lady Rebels outlast Lady Yellow Jackets
The Patriots are having another phenomenal season, and showed that Monday against the Dothan...
Dixie Dental Patriots take on Wolves