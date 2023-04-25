Dixie Dental Patriots take on Dothan Wolves softball

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dixie Dental Patriots having another phenomenal season.

The team took on the Dothan Wolves softball players at Dothan High School Monday night.

“I’ve won more championships, national championships, but this is the highlight of my life. Everything is positive, they want to keep playing. They’re the ones that helped me get started with this.”

Some special players with a love for the game.

“Ty won’t stop. He hits the ball and he’s going to make a home run every time. He’s quick as lightning.”

An unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

“It’s an opportunity for the girls to realize it’s about having fun. I mean, the season gets long, and they focus on winning and losing and making errors, but this is a chance for them to just kind of relax. Let their hair down as you would say and just enjoy the game.”

A tradition that is in its third year but will live on forever.

“The girls have a great time doing it. They know the kids coming down tour hill. They know their names. They know Jacob, he likes to sing so they kind of get involved with him doing that. To create those relationships and they look forward to it every year.

“It’s a lifetime relationship, the interaction in the pictures that we’ll have, some of them still keep calling each other and they know each other from last year from playing here. It’s phenomenal how these kids never forget.”

The Patriots have a few more games left on their schedule including one at Historic Eagle Stadium in Ozark on Sunday May 7th.

