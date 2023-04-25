Behavioral health nurse shortages impacting Alabama Department of Mental Health

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama has a shortage of nurses and other employees who take care of patients in its mental hospitals. The workforce shortage is drastically impacting the Alabama Department of Mental Health and its ability to provide services, according to Kim Boswell, Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner.

The department operates three hospitals in Tuscaloosa and has several locations throughout the state. It also has a network of community providers, who offer mental health, substance use disorder, and developmental disability services, said Boswell. They are in a workforce crisis, as well. Boswell says providers are considering shutting down programs because they don’t have the staff necessary.

Services have also been forced to seek out solutions to chronic under staffing, such as deploying ward managers, matrons and other professionals to cover nursing shifts.

To address the shortage, the Department of Mental Health hired a rapid staffing company last summer, said Boswell. The company provided 150 additional staff members; however, the department is struggling to hire healthcare workers due to a combination of issues. One issue is pay, according to Boswell.

”We went into the pandemic being pretty far behind other organizations in terms of what we were actually paying people,” said Boswell. “So, we went in behind the game, and then the pandemic happened and everyone raised their wages. So, our ability to get wages to a market level was just really, really a struggle for us.”

Boswell says they worked with state personnel to increase their mental health worker pay by $2 an hour. They also increased pay for people willing to work the second and third shifts.

The department is having conversations with the West Alabama Works program and Shelton State Community College about restarting an LPN program, said Boswell.

“We do think if we could get some additional LPNs that we might be able to use those as sort of extenders of the RN services,” said Boswell. “One, it’s a potential career path for our mental health workers, but it’s also an opportunity to hire some nurse extenders.”

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
McCraney claims he had sex with victim before murders
The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 5
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
This outcome would not settle McCraney’s murder case

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Mighty Moose
Pet of the Week: Mighty Moose
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders is selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,”...
Female Republican governors launch ‘Real Woman’ koozies, parodying Bud Light campaign
The Brainlab Mixed Reality Viewer provides a 3-D view of the tumor, head and spine above the...
UAB using augmented reality to assist with head, neck cancer surgeries
Pet of the Week: Mighty Moose
Pet of the Week: Mighty Moose
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene